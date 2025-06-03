Live
IPL 2025 Final Live Screening in Hyderabad: Full List of Theatres Showing the Match
Here’s a full list of theatres in Hyderabad screening the match live, including PVR and INOX locations across the city.
Hyderabad cricket fans, get ready to witness the final match of IPL between Punjab and RCB. Several theatres across the city are screening the IPL 2025 Final live on the big screen to give audiences an exciting experience. If you missed out on stadium tickets, here is another opportunity to enjoy the match with a crowd in comfort.
Fans are rushing to book tickets for their favorite theatres as the IPL final fever grips the nation. Theatres are offering live screenings of the match with all the excitement, energy, and atmosphere of a stadium—plus air conditioning and popcorn!
Here is the list of theatres screening the IPL Final in Hyderabad:
PVR: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally
INOX: GSM Mall, Hyderabad
PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta
PVR: Atrium, Gachibowli
INOX: Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally Y Junction
PVR: Irrum Manzil, Hyderabad
PVR: Preston, Gachibowli
PVR ICON: Hitech, Madhapur
PVR: Musarambagh
INOX: Prism Mall
PVR: Central Mall, Panjagutta
PVR: RK Cineplex
Many of these theatres have show timings around 07:15 PM to 07:30 PM, and cancellation options are available in case your plans change.