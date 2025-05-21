IQ levels of world beauties to the fore

Hyderabad: The prestigious head-to-head challenge of the 72nd Miss World Festival began at T-Hub on Tuesday with the contestants speaking on a wide range of pressing global and local issues, including education for children, environment, paralysis, nature, support for young girls and other issues.

Over the course of two impactful days, the contestants from across the globe will share their social impact projects and their vision for a better world, embodying the spirit of the pageant’s ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ initiative.

The young women with the most compelling speeches will advance to the next round, marking a crucial step in their journey towards the crown. The head-to-head challenge is regarded as one of the most important and impactful stages of the competition, as it reflects the intelligence, compassion, and global awareness of the contestants.

They expressed their views on a wide range of issues, including the challenges faced by small communities, anxiety during adolescence years, mental health, the power of affirmation, language preservation, violent tempers among children, solar power, pollution caused by plastic, gender-based violence, child sexual abuse, education for special communities, economic crises, autism, and anti-drug education.

Divided by continents, the schedule saw contestants from the Americas / Caribbean and Africa take the stage on Tuesday, while those from Europe/Asia and Oceania will stake their claim on Wednesday.

Each contestant can open up about what is closest to their hearts and demonstrate their leadership and commitment to meaningful social change. A cornerstone of the Miss World competition, the challenge puts a global spotlight on humanitarian values, empowering young women to champion issues ranging from education and healthcare to climate action and community development. Their powerful narratives served as a testament to the strength, compassion, and vision that define the international platform.

Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley CBE said, “The head-to-head challenge is more than a competition. It is a celebration of courage, compassion, and purpose. I am deeply inspired by the stories these young women bring to the global stage. Hosting this in Telangana, a place known for its forward-thinking spirit, makes this event even more meaningful.”