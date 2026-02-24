Irish Minister Jack Chambers Visits Techfynder & Test Triangle in Hyderabad to Boost Ireland–India Tech Collaboration

Hyderabad: Mr. Jack Chambers, Irish Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Services, Reform and Digitalisation, today visited the Hyderabad offices of Techfynder and Test Triangle, where he met with Mr. Praveen Madire, CEO of Techfynder and Test Triangle, and a native of Hyderabad, along with the local leadership team.

The visit formed part of the Minister’s engagement programme in India aimed at strengthening Ireland/India collaboration in education, technology, innovation, and cross-border business, particularly at a time when the European Union and India are advancing a new trade agreement. Hyderabad, as one of India’s leading technology and talent hubs, played a central role in these discussions.

During the visit, Minister Chambers was briefed on how Techfynder, founded and led by Hyderabad-born entrepreneur Praveen Madire, is supporting Indian students in accessing higher education and career opportunities in Ireland. The Minister also discussed the work of Test Triangle, which is helping Indian businesses, many originating from Hyderabad and Telangana, establish and scale operations in Ireland’s growing technology ecosystem.





Mr. Praveen Madire, CEO of Techfynder and Test Triangle, said:

“As someone who grew up in Hyderabad, it was a proud moment to welcome Minister Jack Chambers to our offices here. This city has been central to my entrepreneurial journey, and today it continues to be a bridge between Indian talent and global opportunities. Through Techfynder and Test Triangle, we are committed to helping Indian students and businesses access Ireland’s education and innovation ecosystem.”

The visit included interactions with Hyderabad-based employees, discussions on innovation-led growth, and an overview of how companies rooted in India can play a meaningful role in strengthening international collaboration.

An event took place in JTNU Hyderabad where students and parents learned about studying abroad in Ireland and their career opportunities. At the event were, Praveen Madire, CEO of Techfynder and Test Triangle, Irish Minister Jack Chambers, Vice-Chancellor Dr T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Rector Dr K. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Registrar Dr K. Venkateswara Rao, and other senior officials

This engagement highlights the growing opportunity for Indian students to consider Ireland as a preferred destination for further education, offering high-quality academic pathways alongside strong post-study career and entrepreneurship prospects.