Is ‘duplicate Gandhi family’ above the law of land, asks Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, questioned whether Indian laws would not apply to the “duplicate Gandhi family.”

Speaking to the media on Friday, he addressed the recent Congress protests outside the Enforcement Directorate offices nationwide, which followed the filing of a chargesheet against Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He asked, “Are they above the Constitution?”

Sanjay Kumar alleged a conspiracy by the “duplicate Gandhi family” to seize the assets of the National Herald. He stated that the facts regarding this issue emerged during the UPA regime. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accused in this case, were granted bail without arrest. He asked how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP would have any role in it? He urged the Congress workers to remember that they too have stakes in the National Herald assets. He asked them to protest before Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Jan Path. He warned that if mistakes are made, everyone, including Sonia, could face legal consequences. Rahul Gandhi is allegedly inspired to seize Rs 50,000 crore worth of assets under the Fourth City name using the Young India brand, he claimed.

He questioned how the BJP is connected to the cases filed by Subramanian Swamy. He expressed strong disapproval of the Congress leadership for supporting their party members who used inappropriate language instead of calling for restraint.

Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s trip abroad to seek investments, he suggested that the Chief Minister’s visit to Japan would end up like the unsuccessful Davos summit. The Karimnagar MP claimed that Congress and the BRS have much to hide and that evidence shows corruption cases against the BRS are being neglected.

He asked why KCR was not issued a notice despite reports of the power procurement scam. He warned that if this continues, there could be unrest in Telangana similar to that seen in Bengal, alleging that Revanth Reddy is one of the main causes of this unrest.

Sanjay Kumar accused the Majlis of protesting against the Waqf Bill with financial support from Revanth. He stated that if this issue is not addressed, the Revanth Reddy government will be held accountable for the consequences that arise. He claimed that families like the Owaisis are occupying and benefiting from Waqf properties, depriving poor Muslims of their rightful income. The Union Minister commented that the Waqf Act, enacted during the Congress regime, has turned problematic, allowing the Waqf to stake claims over properties belonging to individuals with rightful titles. He accused that temples, gurudwaras, Christian fishermen, and Lingayat farmland had all been occupied in the name of Waqf.

Sanjay Kumar dared the Chief Minister to probe the Waqf lands, properties, and their income in Telangana and release a white paper on Waqf assets, income and expenditures. He raised concerns that hospitals constructed on Waqf properties might be shelters for terrorists. He alleged that Owaisi’s upcoming meeting is reportedly sponsored by Congress. Ironically, he noted that Rahul Gandhi has asked Congress to distance itself from the MIM. He urged Congress and BRS corporators to vote according to their conscience in the upcoming local body MLC elections, warning that if they abstain from voting, the people of Hyderabad would hold them accountable.