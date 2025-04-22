Is it silver jubilee for TRS or BRS, wonders Bhongir MP

Hyderabad: While pointing out that the BRS party was only three years old, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy asked as to how the pink party would be celebrating the silver jubilee for a party which was just a few years old. Taking a swipe at BRS working president K T Rama Rao, the Congress MP felt that it would be inappropriate if the partymen were celebrating 25 years for TRS, which remains non-existent.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he wondered if the much hyped silver jubilee celebrations planned in Warangal were for the BRS which came into existence just a few years back. “I want to ask KTR if this is the anniversary of the BRS party or TRS party? To everyone’s knowledge, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party was formed 25 years ago, but that doesn’t exist anymore. The present party name is Bharat Rashtra Samiti. They are confused as this party is only three years old. How come they are celebrating 25 years, I am unable to understand,” he asked.

“While being in power the pink party leaders siphoned off massive amounts of money from the State, later they eyed the national canvass and named their party as BRS. Will one get to see TRS or BRS on April 27”, asked the Bhongir MP.