ISB graduation ceremony highlights leadership and innovation

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) celebrated the graduation of 478 students from its flagship executive and advanced programmes at its Hyderabad campus on Saturday. The ceremony was marked by inspiring addresses from chief guest Jayadev Galla, Co-Founder and Chairman of Amara Raja Group, and ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla.

In his keynote, Galla told the graduates that convocation is both a celebration and a transition, as they step into a world being reshaped in real time. He stressed that the traditional idea of a single lifelong profession is fading, with longer life expectancies and technological democratisation enabling individuals to pursue multiple careers over their lifetime. He urged graduates to cultivate resilience and adaptability, noting that their ultimate competitive advantage would be their speed of learning rather than static expertise.

He encouraged graduates to invest their talents within India, leveraging the country’s demographic and digital momentum to create meaningful impact. He reminded them that their ISB degree is a powerful platform and called on them to continuously learn, embrace change, and build solutions for a rapidly evolving world.

Professor Madan Pillutla commended the graduates for their dedication and highlighted that they are stepping into leadership roles at a time of unprecedented geopolitical and technological shifts. He emphasised that while technology offers immense potential to solve global challenges, its true impact depends on responsible leadership. He urged graduates to remain connected with ISB’s alumni community, stressing that networks of trust and collaboration would support them in shaping the world.

The graduating cohort included 189 students from PGP PRO, 65 from PGP MAX, 61 from PGP MFAB, and 163 from AMPBA. ISB also recognised outstanding students with Scholar of Excellence and Dean’s List awards, while faculty members were honoured for their contributions. The ceremony concluded with the traditional hat toss, celebrated alongside families and friends.