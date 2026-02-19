ISB jumps 15 to 12th in FT Global MBA Rankings 2026

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business has achieved a significant milestone by securing the twelfth global position in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026. This represents a substantial rise of fifteen places from its twenty-seventh rank in 2025.

The flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management has retained its number one spot in India for the third consecutive year and is now ranked second in Asia, underscoring its growing global stature. Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean of Academic Programmes, stated that the improved rankings reaffirm the mission of the institution to develop leaders who will shape the next phase of economic growth in India.

The ascent of the school reflects its commitment to nurturing leaders who contribute to the national growth story. With the largest cohort among global business schools, the institution combines scale with academic excellence, offering an innovative curriculum. The progress is primarily driven by the achievements of its alumni and the rigour of its academic framework.

Graduates were ranked first globally for Salary Percentage Increase, highlighting the transformative impact of the programme on professional earnings. Additionally, the school was ranked sixth globally for its Alumni Network, showcasing the strength and reach of over 20,000 former students spread across sixty-five countries. Mani noted that the presence of several Indian schools in the global top one hundred is a testament to the rising influence of the country.

This ranking solidifies the position of the school as a premier destination for management education.