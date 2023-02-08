ISB organises 8th Asian Invitational Conference on Family Business

HYDERABAD: The Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise, Indian School of Business (ISB) organised the 8th Asian Invitational Conference on Family Business with the theme 'Future of Family Business' on February 4 and 5. There were 28 prominent family business leaders and experts who shared their experiences and advices with over 250 conference delegates. The delegates were mainly the members of the family business community, from Sri Lanka and Nepal, besides India.

The conference sessions covered various topics relevant to family business, such as Next Generation in Family Business, Women in Leadership and Governance, Protecting and Growing Family Wealth, Learnings from Global Family Businesses, Development of Human Capital, Implementing Family Philanthropy, Family Governance-How to Manage Conflicts and Build Lasting Family Businesses, and Managing Family Business in Crisis and Building Resilience in Business and Family.

There was a special session to celebrate the extraordinary life of the Late Rahul Bajaj, with his son Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, President, Confederation of Indian Industry and Board Member, ISB.