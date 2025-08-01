ISB unveils executive prog in Business Management for emerging global leaders

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the launch of its latest Executive Programme in Business Management, crafted to empower mid-career professionals with future-ready skills.

The ISB said on Thursday that the 32-week course, delivered in a blended format, promises a transformative learning experience for managers, entrepreneurs, consultants, and domain experts navigating today’s tech-driven business landscape.

Backed by the academic rigour of ISB’s globally acclaimed faculty, the programme will offer live online teaching, virtual interactions with industry leaders, and expert-led masterclasses. Participants will also work on a mentor-guided capstone project, allowing for the real-time application of insights gained through modules on analytical foundations, operations, macroeconomics, leadership, and cutting-edge themes like AI and innovation.

Sunill Sood, Executive Director of ISB Executive Education and Digital Learning, emphasised the programme’s strategic importance: “As businesses grow more dynamic and interdependent, leadership today demands a powerful combination of agility, analytical depth, and cross-functional expertise. Our new programme is structured to meet these needs and help professionals deliver impact at a global scale.”

The course comprises 31 weeks of remote engagement paired with a two-day immersive on-campus experience in Hyderabad. Learners who complete the programme will be awarded a certificate and gain access to ISB’s exclusive global network, including city-level chapters and continued learning avenues.

This initiative further reinforces ISB’s commitment to cutting-edge executive education. Notably, the school’s prominence on the international stage has been affirmed by its ascent in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025 — achieving #1 in Asia and climbing to #23 globally, up from #26 last year.

The first cohort is set to begin on September 28, 2025. ISB aims to nurture a new generation of leaders who can innovate across boundaries and steer organisations through disruption with confidence and clarity. The ISB asked interested professionals to visit and apply to the ISB Online programme page.