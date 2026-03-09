ISKCON Cyberabad Temple Bhumi Puja Ceremony held with Grandeur

Bhumu Puja ceremony for the construction of the ISKCON Cyberabad Temple was held with great spiritual enthusiasm on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Nallagandla-Gopanpalli, Hyderabad. The event was attended by Hon'ble Minister Konda Surekha, Endowments & Forests Department, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest.

The Telangana Government had allocated 6000 square yards of land adjacent to Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Gopanpalli, Nallagandla, for the construction of the ISKCON temple. The ceremony began on Sunday at 5:19 am with the performance of Bhumi Pooja, Go Pooja, Guru Pooja, Sudarshan Narasimha Homa, Purna Ahuti, and Mahannadana.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Konda Surekha emphasized the importance of spiritual growth alongside material development, stating that the temple would serve as a center for spiritual guidance, cultural preservation, and skill development for youth. She congratulated the ISKCON leadership, Swamis, and devotees for their efforts in constructing the temple and wished the project success.

The event was also marked with the presentation of "Nari Puraskar 2026" awards to 20 women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The ceremony was attended by local MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, former Corporator Gangadhar, officials from the Endowments Department, Government officials, ISKCON representatives, and a large number of devotees.

Sri Ramadas, President of ISKCON Cyberabad Temple, expressed his gratitude to all attendees and stated that the temple would become a beacon of peace, spirituality, and cultural heritage for the community.