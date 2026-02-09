ISKCON organises Hare Krishna Run to promote ‘addiction-free Bharat’

Hyderabad: ISKCON Hyderabad organised the Hare Krishna Run 2026 at Sanjeevaiah Children’s Park, Necklace Road, Hyderabad on Sunday. The run was conducted in three categories – 10K Harinaam Run, 5K Bhakti Run, and 3K Sankirtan Walk, witnessed participation of over 3,000 runners and walkers, all united to support the cause of de-addiction and an addiction-free country.

The Run was presented by W3Global India, whose commitment to social responsibility and wellness initiatives added immense strength to the movement. Their support ensured that the Hare Krishna Run stood not only as a fitness event but also as a powerful awareness campaign against substance abuse and digital addiction.

The Run flag-off was graced by Nikhil Chakravarty, Director of Industries, Telangana; Dr Shirish Kumar G Chavan, MD – Nizam Sugar Factory & Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital; Venkatesh Battu, Manager – Admin & Facilities, W3Global India Pvt Ltd; Varada Krsna Das, Spiritual Guides, Convenor – ISKCON Abids Temple; and others. MLC Addanki Dayakar also attended the closing ceremony. The ceremonial flag-off was led by ISKCON spiritual leaders, who emphasized the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles rooted in mindfulness and community welfare. They highlighted that the Hare Krishna Run is more than a race; it is a movement to inspire individuals to live addiction-free lives and embrace conscious living.

The run concluded with vibrant chanting, cultural performances, and the distribution of prasadam, leaving participants inspired to carry forward the message of health.