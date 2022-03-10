It's job kumbhmela in Telangana: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday saluted the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on announcing huge number of job notifications in the state.



During the debate on job notifications in the assembly, the minister said that it is a job kumbhamela in Telangana. The Chief Minister formally announced the job notifications in the state in the assembly and all the unemployed youth, students who stared at the government over jobs have launched celebrations across the state.

"Two key leaders from the opposition party have said that they do not believe the Chief Minister's statement but those who believe in the CM are already began concentrating in their studies," the minister said, adding that the people who don't believe in K Chandrasekhar Rao can wait for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words of announcing two crore jobs in the state.

The minister once again clarified that the government is not of words and will put everything that is promised into action.