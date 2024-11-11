It’s never too late: Man uses pedal power to spread fitness message

Hyderabad: Major General Dr AVK Mohan, a 65-year-old cyclist from the city, has achieved an impressive feat by completing a 1,450 km cycling tour. His mission was aimed to promote the importance of health and fitness across all age groups and to strengthen the bond between India and Sri Lanka.

This journey includes 470 km of cycling from Bengaluru to Nagapattinam Seaport in Tamil Nadu and 980 km of cycling across the length of the country in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr AVK Mohan said, “This mesmerising journey began last month, starting from Bengaluru and heading to Nagapattinam Seaport in Tamil Nadu. From there, we crossed the Palk Strait by ferry, travelling from Nagapattinam Seaport in India to Kankesanthurai Seaport in Sri Lanka. In Sri Lanka, my cycling resumed from the northernmost point, Sakkotei Cape in Point Pedro, all the way to the southernmost point, Dondra near Galle. This journey, completed recently, was challenging due to the humid weather but incredibly thrilling and nostalgic, as it marked my return to Sri Lanka—especially Jaffna—after four decades since my last visit in 1987. Along the way, I noticed the meticulous traffic management and had the opportunity to engage with many residents, sharing the benefits of cycling. This trip also contributed to strengthening the bond between our two countries.”

Highlighting about his journey, he said, “During my journey, I encountered numerous historic landmarks, including the Sri Lankan end of Adam's Bridge (Ramasetu) at Thalaimannar and the legendary Ashok Vatika in the hills of Nuwara Eliya, where Sita was said to be kept. I also visited Ravana Waterfalls in Ella, the Sacred Tooth Relic Temple of Lord Buddha in Kandy, the Cave Temples and Golden Temple at Dambulla, home to the world's largest Buddha statue in Dharmachakra posture, and the sacred city of Anuradhapura—all World Heritage Sites.”

“In Galle, I explored the Dutch Fort, another World Heritage Site, and marvelled at Sigiriya Lion’s Rock Fort near Kandy. Travelling along the Western Coast Highway from Galle to Colombo, I passed the area where the 2004 tsunami tragically washed away an entire train. I also visited the Kosgoda Sea Turtles Conservation Project, the national memorial Independence Square in Colombo, and the historic Nallur Kandawamy Temple in Jaffna. My journey included visits to the Nagaviharaya Buddhist Temple and the Shaktipeeth Nagapooshana Temple on the scenic Nainateevu Island, as well as the Ravaneswar Temple at Ponnalai near Jaffna and the Dutch Fort in Jaffna,” he added.