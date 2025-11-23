It’s No Longer Gismat – From Today, It Is Officially Jismat

That is the emotional announcement made today by Founder Dharma Mahesh, as he revealed that the iconic brand Gismat has now taken a new identity. And this special moment has been chosen for a very heartfelt reason. Today marks the 2nd birthday of his son, Jhagadwaja, and to honour that occasion, Mr. Dharma Mahesh unveiled the Ameerpet branch under the new brand name JISMAT. He shared that this transformation is not just business it is a gift of love from a father to his son.

“JISMAT is born out of pure love for my little Jhagadwaja. Every plate of biryani, every smile of our guests will carry the warmth of this bond. The taste, quality, and affection we serve will only grow stronger under this new identity.”





Telugu Hero Dharma Mahesh, winner of the Best Debut GAMA Award in Dubai, and actor in Sindooram and Drinkar Sai, added that this rebranding represents a new phase inspired by quality, emotion, and legacy. From a legal and business standpoint, Trademark Certificates recognize Mr. Dharma Mahesh as the lawful and exclusive trademark owner of GISMAT. After years of brand establishment, he has now officially initiated the full transition to the brand JISMAT. Management has confirmed that every branch operating under Gismat will soon shift to the Jismat identity in a phased and organized manner. Emotionally, this transition goes even deeper Dharma Mahesh is dedicating the entire ownership of the company to his son Jhagadwaja, and until that transition is complete, a Board of Directors will oversee operations and expansion.





On the structural side, JISMAT Legal Advisor, High Court Advocate Nagurbabu N, shared that the new company name, Gismat Restaurants Private Limited, has already been approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and that the team is currently awaiting issuance of the Registration Certificate (RC). Once received, all branches across India will be unified under a single corporate entity to ensure consistency, operational standards, and administrative transparency nationwide. He also revealed that the organisation has initiated the formal process to secure ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 international certifications, aimed at further strengthening excellence in quality and food safety management systems. Going forward, the company’s registered legal entity will remain Gismat Restaurants Private Limited, while the public-facing retail brand will be known everywhere as JISMAT.

This change marks a historic transformation for the organisation reflecting emotion, legacy, restructuring, and progression. The administration believes this evolution will strengthen the brand for decades ahead.

JISMAT JAIL MANDI RESTAURANTS

Founder: Dharma Mahesh