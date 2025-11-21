Jagan’s court visit triggers traffic chaos in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed severe traffic disruptions on Thursday as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court at Nampally.

The disruptions began early at Begumpet Airport, where massive crowds of supporters gathered, blocking roads and causing jams that led to commuter inconvenience in the airport vicinity. The crowd buildup at Begumpet airport created immediate traffic snarls as supporters of YS Jagan flooded the area to welcome him, significantly affecting traffic flow.

From there, as Jagan proceeded to the Nampally court, traffic diversions and restrictions put in place by Hyderabad police to secure his convoy only intensified public difficulties.

Roads around critical points such as Masabtank, Lakdikapul, and the Nampally court precinct became gridlocked despite efforts to divert vehicles through alternate routes. Heavy police deployment attempted to manage the crowds and ensure the smooth passage of Jagan’s convoy, but the sheer size of the supporters’ gathering posed challenges in maintaining order.

Commuters experienced long delays, rerouting, and prolonged travel times in and around areas including Begumpet, Nampally, and Lotus Pond, expressing frustration over disrupted daily routines.

This incident underscores the complexity of managing security for high-profile political figures while balancing the needs of the general public. The large-scale mobilization of supporters not only demonstrated political fervor but also brought to light the ripple effects on city traffic and public convenience during a politically charged event in Hyderabad.