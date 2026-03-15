Jagga Reddy burns PM Modi’s effigy after BJP burns Rahul Gandhi’s effigy

Hyderabad: Tensions between the Congress and the BJP escalated in Telangana on Saturday after TPCC Working President T. Jagga Reddy burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sangareddy, protesting against the BJP’s earlier act of burning an effigy of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The controversy began after Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao burnt an effigy of Rahul Gandhi. In response, Jagga Reddy staged a protest at the new bus stand in Sangareddy town and set fire to an effigy of the Prime Minister. Police attempted to stop Congress leaders from carrying out the protest, leading to a brief scuffle between Congress activists and police personnel. Despite the intervention, the activists succeeded in burning the effigy.

Speaking to the media, Jagga Reddy criticised the BJP leadership for targeting Rahul Gandhi, who had recently staged a protest outside Parliament over the alleged shortage of cooking gas across the country. According to Jagga Reddy, Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns that many people were struggling to access cooking gas and that several hotels and restaurants were being forced to shut down due to the shortage. He said Rahul Gandhi had urged the Central government to address the issue immediately and ensure adequate gas supply to the public. Jagga Reddy questioned the BJP’s decision to burn Rahul Gandhi’s effigy, asking whether raising public issues and protesting on behalf of citizens had become a crime. Jagga Reddy further alleged that the country was facing a gas shortage due to the Centre’s failure to secure adequate imports.