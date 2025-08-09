Jagga Reddy dubs KCR family ‘Alibaba and 40 thieves’

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president Jagga Reddy on Friday described the KCR Family as ‘Alibaba and 40 Thieves – Dubbaka MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is one member’.

At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader, referring to KCR, commented, “You people are thieves, you had looted everything, and yet you blame the Congress government? The KCR family are experts in looting treasury. The Kaleshwaram loot is yours, the sand mafia is yours, the liquor mafia belongs to your family. The white people’s pubs were run by your family. From Peddamma Gudi arch to Madhapur, isn’t the liquor business run by KTR and Santosh? Harish slept near the Kaleshwaram project because he ate 30 per cent commission from it”. KCR family looted Rs 30,000 crore out of Rs 1 lakh crore allocated for Kaleshwaram project, he alleged.

Reddy alleged that KCR family looted the State. “Whatever they got, they took without any limit, but they speak as if they are virtuous saints. KCR family members are professors of corruption, they are experts at looting the treasury. They rob openly and then talk shamelessly. There’s no difference between KCR’s family and Alibaba’s 40 thieves. When ministers want to do something for the people, there’s no money because you people took it all and destroyed everything”.

He added, “Today, I wasn’t supposed to attack KCR, but Prabhakar Reddy abused me; and you made me abuse KCR; KCR’s daughter runs a big business; she opened a shop in Delhi; she ended Kejriwal’s story. The entire KCR family has become a don’s company. In land grabbing, the KCR family are experts. They haven’t even spared lakes. They harassed Revanth Reddy so much. KCR harassed both Revanth and me; both of us are enemies of KCR’s family - that’s why. If Revanth acts like that, they’ll get heart attacks. They even pushed police into Revanth Reddy’s bedroom.

If the police barged into your house, how would you feel? Compared to KCR’s atrocities, Revanth is doing nothing. Is Revanth beating you? Is he abusing you? Revanth’s intention is to expose KCR’s atrocities. That is the Congress line”.

Reddy further said: “BJP is after Gandhi family. It’s better to ignore its words; Rahul Gandhi’s family protects all religions; The Gandhi family is constantly targeted by the BJP; The BJP wants to remove Gandhi’s image from currency notes; The BJP’s entire game is blackmail - always looking for someone to trap”.