Jago GHMC, urge residents of Steel and Mines Complex

Hyderabad: Steel and Mines complex, a residential complex which was constructed about 35 years ago is now facing the problem of land encroachment by a few shop keepers who run tiles business located on the approach road.

This approach road is common for two big complexes, Steel and Mines and Tulasi Apartments in Srinagar Colony. There are over 100 families in the Steel and Mines Complex and some of the flats are owned by the Government of India’s Navaratna company Steel Authority of India.

The residents complain that on Saturday the road connecting the flats to the main road was encroached by these shops. Since 2019, the residents of these complex have been complaining of parking of vehicles by customers blocking public road. They say that when the complex security official asks them not to park the vehicles on road, they are threatened.

This blockage of road had at times even caused problems for the ambulances to go inside the complex, the residents allege. The shopkeepers turn hostile whenever the members of the resident welfare society approached the shop keepers.

Now the shops owners have taken up unauthorised construction encroaching into the connecting road. This would add to the existing problem of taking turn from the high density traffic main road and could lead to accidents.

They also allege that in case of any fire accident, it would become difficult for the fire engines to enter the complex. It also creates hurdles for children boarding their school bus.

The residents said when the first encroachment of the road took place in 2019, the society objected but the owner climbed on the roof and threatened to jump from there. Later the No Parking board on the road was removed by these shopkeepers and despite drawing the attention of the traffic police, it has not been replaced. Even the GHMC has been turning a blind eye to the encroachments.

Following the latest encroachment, the residents complained to the GHMC grievance cell and have got acknowledgment.

They urge the authorities to take necessary action clear the approach road immediately.















