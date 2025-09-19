Jains Carlton Creek Elects First Managing Committee Under Co-operative Society

The Jains Carlton Creek Flat Owners Maintenance Co-operative Society Ltd. (JCCFOMCSL), Gachibowli, held its first-ever elections under the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act, 1964.

The process saw active participation, with nine out of 11 director positions unanimously filled. The elected office bearers include President Rahul Patta, Vice President Deepak Marripudi, Secretary Ashwin Kumar Donthula, Joint Secretary Ramesh Yelam, and Treasurer Neeraja Sriramoji, along with four committee members.

President Rahul Patta pledged transparent and inclusive governance. Residents welcomed the milestone, anticipating improved amenities, stronger welfare measures, and enhanced community living through collective efforts.