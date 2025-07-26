Jaipur Development Authority delegation explores city’s urban planning strategies

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), led by Commissioner Anandi, visited the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) office today, Friday, to study its planning activities and best practices in metropolitan development. Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed and other senior officials cordially received the delegation at the HMDA headquarters in Ameerpet.

On this occasion, Sarfaraz provided a comprehensive presentation detailing HMDA’s development initiatives. He elucidated the current master plans, road development schemes, land pooling initiatives, and the comprehensive master plan for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area – 2050. This ambitious plan integrates a Comprehensive Mobility Plan, an Economic Development Plan, and a Blue-Green Infrastructure Plan. Sarfaraz highlighted that the entire metropolitan area is being managed with a GIS-based base map.

Furthermore, he informed the delegation about the development of a 3D Digital Twin for Telangana’s key urban areas, as well as the formulation of new Comprehensive Building Regulations. Sarfaraz emphasised the significant benefits of mutual knowledge exchange between such institutions, stressing the adoption of successful models and the promotion of people-centric urban governance.

The JDA delegation commended HMDA’s visionary planning and technical measures, expressing their gratitude for the detailed information provided.