Jammikunta Municipality numero uno in property tax collection

Hyderabad: Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Sircilla are the top three municipalities in the state in terms of collection of property taxes in the state, achieving a target ranging between 85 to 98 per cent. On the contrary, the municipalities like Zaheerabad, Nakrekal and Nalgonda are among the municipalities with poor property tax collection, with just 19 to 26 per cent collection. According to official sources, several municipalities have performed exceptionally well achieving the desired target while a few have not even completed 50 per cent.

The Jammikunta Municipality is on the top of the list in the State with a collection of property tax. The officials had set a target of Rs 3.06 crore for the municipality and the officials had collected Rs 3 crore, thereby achieving 98.04 per cent property tax collection. Similarly, the Huzurabad Municipality is in second place with 97.35 per cent collection. The target was Rs 2.64 and the civic body collected Rs 2.57 crore. The third ULB was Sircilla, which was given a target of Rs 6.33 crore and it achieved Rs 5.38 crore achieving 84.99 per cent of the target.

Among the list of the ULBs with poor property tax collection, Zaheerabad is the lowest with an achievement of 19.81 per cent target. The ULB was set a target of Rs 26.15 crore but it could collect only Rs 5.18 crore having balance of Rs 20.97 crore. The Nakrekal municipality is second lowest with a collection of 21.23 per cent. While the demand was Rs 7.16 crore, the collection was just Rs 1.52 crore. In Nalgonda the demand was Rs 47.82 crore, the collection was Rs 12.78 per cent having a balance of Rs 35.04 crore which is 26.73 per cent collection.