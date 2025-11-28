Janapriya upscale marks 40 years and 40,000 homes with grand celebration

Janapriya Group celebrated a historic milestone—40 years in real estate and the delivery of 40,000 homes—at a grand event held at JRC Convention, Jubilee Hills.

The occasion also marked the 72nd birthday of Chairman K Ravinder Reddy. Managing Director Kranti Kiran Reddy credited the company’s resilience through financial and political shifts, honouring his father’s visionary foundation.

Chairman Ravinder Reddy reflected on his mission of “Homes for All,” inspired by early challenges in housing and finance. True to its name, Janapriya continues to embody trust and affordability, strengthening its legacy as the “People’s Favourite.”