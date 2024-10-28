Janwada farm house party takes political colour

Hyderabad: The issue of alleged rave party organized by KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala on Saturday night assumed political colour on Sunday. Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called DGP over phone, sought details and took objection to the raids at the houses of Sailendra Pakala and other places without a search warrant. He asked them to stop the raids immediately. He felt that KTR was being deliberately targeted for political reasons. Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao condemned the police action and said that this was another drama by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to frame KCR.

He said it was not a farmhouse. It is a house constructed by him and he had held a house-warming party where old people, my relatives and children were also there. It was not men and women, they were families. Raj Pakala’s mother was also there, he said.

“Liquor might have been consumed. But certainly, it is not a rave party. Only one person was found positive for drugs while 12 were not found positive. Where did he consume drugs, they should find out. NDPL sections are supplier and consumption and excise officials say no drugs were found. Then where is consumption or supply. Unable to face me and the BRS, the government was indulging in such acts,” he asked.

Balka Suman said this was a political move and this might be one of the ‘bombs’ which Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had mentioned in Seoul two days ago.

The BJP leaders, on the other hand, demanded that the police make CCTV footage public, and law should take its own course. But interestingly, the police claim that the CCTV camera cables were found disconnected.

Though the police asked Raj Pakala to appear for questioning at 10 am in the Excise office and at 2 pm in Mokila police station, he did not attend and according to the police his mobile was switched off. Police said they would wait till Monday before issuing a warrant.

Excise Enforcement Director Kamalhasan Reddy said that during the raid 40 persons, including 14 women, were present at the party.

They also found 12 imported bottles of liquor and non-duty paid liquor from New Delhi and Maharashtra, 11 bottles of KF Ultra beer were seized. He said a case has been registered in the Chevella Excise police station under Excise Act 34(a), 34(1), 9 (1).