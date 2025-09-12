Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
Highlights
Hyderabad’s PR professional and Media Mania PR Founder, Jayaram Garidepally, was honoured with the Hero in Entrepreneurship award at the Heroes of...
Hyderabad’s PR professional and Media Mania PR Founder, Jayaram Garidepally, was honoured with the Hero in Entrepreneurship award at the Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025, hosted by Triumphs of Talent at Raasta, Sattva Knowledge City. The award was presented by PwC Partner Rajesh Duddu, in the presence of Chief Guest C V Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Recognising 75 changemakers across 13 categories, the event celebrated individuals driving social and professional impact. With over a decade of expertise, Jayaram has grown Media Mania PR into a trusted firm with 1,500+ clients, while also contributing to social causes since the 2011 Jan Lokpal Movement.
Next Story