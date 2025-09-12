  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025

Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
x
Highlights

Hyderabad’s PR professional and Media Mania PR Founder, Jayaram Garidepally, was honoured with the Hero in Entrepreneurship award at the Heroes of...

Hyderabad’s PR professional and Media Mania PR Founder, Jayaram Garidepally, was honoured with the Hero in Entrepreneurship award at the Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025, hosted by Triumphs of Talent at Raasta, Sattva Knowledge City. The award was presented by PwC Partner Rajesh Duddu, in the presence of Chief Guest C V Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Recognising 75 changemakers across 13 categories, the event celebrated individuals driving social and professional impact. With over a decade of expertise, Jayaram has grown Media Mania PR into a trusted firm with 1,500+ clients, while also contributing to social causes since the 2011 Jan Lokpal Movement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick