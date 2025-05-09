Jayesh Ranjan condoles passing away of renowned footballer DMK Afzal

Hyderabad: Tourism and Sports Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of DMK Afzal, a renowned footballer and gold medallist of 1962 Asian Games who passed away on Wednesday. Jayesh Ranjan expressed grief and expressed his condolences to the family members, friends, and fellow players during this difficult time.

“Janab Afzal was a renowned footballer and gold medalist of the 1962 Asian Games. Afzal’s contribution to football, both on and off the field, will always be remembered with great respect and admiration, and cherished by the footballing community,” he said.