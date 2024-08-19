Jayesh Ranjan’s daughter adopts Greater One-Horned Rhino

Hyderabad: As a part of animal adoption, a true animal-lover, Ishika Ranjan, adopted Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros on her 20th birthday. Along with family members, including her grandmother, she visited Nehru Zoological Park and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh towards the adoption of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros to Dr Sunil S Hiremath, director (FAC) zoo, on Sunday.

She also signed an MoU for the adoption programme. Later, Ishika Ranjan, who is the daughter of Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C and Industries & Commerce, along with family members

visited the elephant/rhinoceros enclosure along with all other animal enclosures and expressed happiness over the maintenance and the health condition of all animals.

Dr Sunil briefed about the zoo functioning and maintenance to Jayesh Ranjan who expressed satisfaction over maintenance and development works in the zoo.

Ishika Ranjan and her family are passionate about wildlife; she has shown special interest in adopting the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in the zoo, one of endangered animals.

She recollected memories of the earlier visit and expressed that the zoo has developed in many parameters competing with other zoos across the country as well as in the world.

She requested the citizens to participate and join hands in wildlife conservation and breeding programme by adopting wild animals or donating to the zoo for welfare of wild animals, which is providing opportunity to adopt any animal-starting from one day to one year.

Dr Sunil thanked Ishika Ranjan and her family for coming forward to boost the animal adoption scheme and bringing more awareness among people about the animal adoption scheme.