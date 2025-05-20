Jewellery shop owners at Gulzar Houz down shutters in solidarity

Hyderabad: Following the tragic fire at Gulzar Houz, in a show of solidarity, local jewellery stores and businesses have chosen to close their doors temporarily. They voluntarily downed their shutters on Monday.

On Monday, the usually bustling Charminar - Gulzar Houz market was quiet as shopkeepers, especially in the jewellery shops, closed their stores in solidarity with the victims’ family and to mourn the tragedy.

Over 50 jewellery shop owners pulled down their shutters as a mark of respect, and the area has been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, Charminar Police have registered a case in the incident. The case was filed based on a complaint by Utkarsh Modi.

According to the complaint, at around 6:30 am, Utkarsh’s father, Vinod Modi, received a phone call from a relative informing him about a fire at their family residence located above the Modi Pearls shop. Utkarsh and his father rushed to the location and found the building engulfed in flames. Emergency services, including the Fire department, local police, and ambulances, were already on the scene, attempting to control the blaze and evacuate those trapped inside.

In his complaint, Utkarsh Modi requested a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. Based on the complaint, Inspector K Chandra Sekhar, Station House Officer of Charminar Police Station, registered a case. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.