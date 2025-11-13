‘Jewels of Asaf Jahis’ brings Warangal’s royal heritage to life

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao released the coffee table book, ‘Jewels of Asaf Jahis – The Glory of Warangal’. The book was authored by Kannekanti Venkata Ramana, Joint Director, Information and Public Relations Department.

The Chief Secretary commended the author for producing a work of such historical importance while also fulfilling his official duties as a Public Relations Officer. Rao noted that the book, which features the architectural marvels constructed during the Asaf Jahi rule in Warangal and provides detailed accounts of the Subedar, who administered the region, would serve as a valuable reference for history researchers and those preparing for competitive examinations.

During the Asaf Jahi era, the Warangal Subah encompassed a large territory, including the present-day regions of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and parts of Khammam. The book offers rare insights into the Subedars who governed this expansive region and documents their significant contributions. Furthermore, it showcases stunning photographs of Nizam-era heritage monuments.

According to the author, ‘Jewels of Asaf Jahis – The Glory of Warangal’ is an enriching resource for students, historians and all individuals interested in exploring Telangana's rich heritage and history.