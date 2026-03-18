JH resident fined Rs 5,000 for misusing drinking water

In a move to curb the wastage of precious drinking water during the summer season, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has intensified inspections across the city and begun imposing penalties on those misusing potable water. Officials recently imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a resident in Jubilee Hills for using drinking water to wash the floor of a residential premises.

According to officials, the action was taken following a complaint received through WhatsApp and social media platforms from vigilant citizens. Based on the information, local authorities conducted an inspection at a residence in Jubilee Hills registered under the name Dasari Tanuja Reddy (CAN No. 061108578). During the inspection, officials found that drinking water supplied by the board was being used to wash the floor, which is a violation of Water Board regulations.

Officials stated that potable water supplied by the Water Board is meant strictly for drinking and domestic consumption and should not be used for activities such as washing floors, cellars, or open areas. In view of increasing temperatures and the growing demand for water, the board has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found misusing drinking water.

The board also noted that several complaints regarding water wastage have been received from citizens. In response, general managers and field staff have been conducting inspections in their respective areas during water supply hours. If any misuse of drinking water is noticed, immediate notices are issued and penalties imposed.