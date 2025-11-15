JH victory a 'clear rejection' of BRS, states Minister Vivek

Hyderabad: State Labour & Employment Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy hailed the victory of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills by-election as a testament to the hard work of the Congress cadre and leadership.

He emphasised that this victory represents a clear rejection of the BRS leadership and their failing policies. Responding to the resounding success of Naveen Yadav, Venkatswamy pointed out that the people had decisively rejected the BRS not only in the recent Assembly elections but also in the Lok Sabha elections, the subsequent Cantonment by-election, and now, the Jubilee Hills by-election. He added that BRS did not even announce its candidate for the MLC elections.

“The BRS has been on a losing streak ever since K T Rama Rao (KTR) became the working president of the party,” he said. “He aspired to become the Chief Minister, yet he failed to resolve even the basic issues within his own family, let alone lead the party forward.”

The Minister also ridiculed the BRS leadership for relying too heavily on social media campaigns, stating that it failed to engage with the grassroots realities of the electorate. "They assumed they could win through social media pomp, but they misjudged the public sentiment on the ground," he added.