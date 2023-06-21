Live
- Machine that detects what disease you may get in future
- All About Haemorrhagic Stroke
- Unlocking Hope: The Miraculous Journey of IVF Treatment
- Hernia, Its Prevention and Management
- Transforming smiles: Exploring root canal treatment, dental implants, and smile design
- Daily Forex Rates (21-06-2023)
- Manju Warrier onboard for Pan india movie Mr. X
- Bone Health: Diagnosis and Treatment
- 30-min daytime nap may boost brain health: Study
- Heavy storms likely in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening
Jilted lover slits throat of girl in Narsingi
Highlights
It is learnt both of them are relatives and hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: Tragedy struck at Narsinghi police station limits in Gandipet Mandal after a man reportedly slit the throat of a girl who refused his proposal
The man identified as Ganesh (27) was angry that the young woman Vasavi (22) did not accept his love proposal and attacked her with a knife.
It is learnt both of them are relatives and hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. They are staying in a private hostel under Narsinghi Police Station.
Ganesh works at Zomato, and Vasavi is a software engineer.
The young woman was seriously injured and was to Continental Hospital for immediate treatment.
Narshingi police have registered a case and are investigating.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS