  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Jilted lover slits throat of girl in Narsingi

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

It is learnt both of them are relatives and hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck at Narsinghi police station limits in Gandipet Mandal after a man reportedly slit the throat of a girl who refused his proposal

The man identified as Ganesh (27) was angry that the young woman Vasavi (22) did not accept his love proposal and attacked her with a knife.

It is learnt both of them are relatives and hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. They are staying in a private hostel under Narsinghi Police Station.

Ganesh works at Zomato, and Vasavi is a software engineer.

The young woman was seriously injured and was to Continental Hospital for immediate treatment.

Narshingi police have registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X