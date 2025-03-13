JK Artekraaft & Dormakaba Unveil One of Hyderabad’s Premier Lifestyle Showroom

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s demand for performance-driven lifestyle and access solutions is on the rise, driven by economic stability and evolving consumer aspirations. Recognizing this shift, JK Artekraaft, in collaboration with Dormakaba, is proud to announce the grand opening of one of the city’s largest lifestyle showroom, offering cutting-edge solutions for luxury homes, boutique hotels, and modern office spaces.

This exclusive experience center showcases a curated selection of premium lifestyle products that blend aesthetics with functionality. Designed for architects, interior designers, and discerning homeowners, the showroom is a one-stop destination to explore world-class solutions that enhance modern living environments. The showroom formally inaugurated by Natesh - MD of Dormakaba India, Nemchand Gala - Chairman of JK Group India, Arch. Nirup Reddy, Arch. Pallavi Anchuri - chairman of IIID and Arch. Ravi Anchuri.

“The demand for sophisticated, high-performance lifestyle products is growing rapidly. This showroom brings together innovation and elegance, creating a space where customers can experience solutions tailored to their evolving aspirations”, said Natesh Balakrishna, SVP Market India. India.

Key Highlights of the Showroom-

* One of Hyderabad’s Largest Lifestyle Showroom

* Premium solutions for Luxury Homes & Villas

* Boutique Hotels

* Modern Office Spaces

* Live Demonstrations

* Designed for Industry Professionals & Homeowners

As Hyderabad cements its place as a hub for premium living, JK Artekraaft and dormakaba are committed to shaping the future of lifestyle solutions, offering a seamless blend oof design, security, and convenience.

Experience Innovation Firsthand!

Visit the JK Artekraaft Showroom in Hyderabad and discover world-class solutions designed to elevate contemporaary living spaces.

