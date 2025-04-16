Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Weather alert: Heavy rain forecast issued for AP in next two days
- Focus on nutrition for women & children: JC Dr Navya
- IIT Delhi, Micron tie up to power next-gen semiconductor research
- Lucknow CAT bench got its own office building under PM Modi
- Mini Secretariat in Alwar receives bomb threat
- Rs 48,100 crore PACL scam case: ED raids places linked to ex-Raj Minister Pratap
JNTU-H gives one-time chance for scholars to submit PhD thesis
Highlights
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that a one-time chance for submitting PhD thesis is been...
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that a one-time chance for submitting PhD thesis is been provided for the research scholars.
According to officials, research scholars who completed 10 years from their date of registration can avail the opportunity and apply for an extension with a supervisor and co-supervisor, if any, with recommendations on or before May 15. However, the university made it clear that the time period given as an extension would be based on the research work’s progress.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT