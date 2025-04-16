  • Menu
JNTU-H gives one-time chance for scholars to submit PhD thesis

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that a one-time chance for submitting PhD thesis is been provided for the research scholars.

According to officials, research scholars who completed 10 years from their date of registration can avail the opportunity and apply for an extension with a supervisor and co-supervisor, if any, with recommendations on or before May 15. However, the university made it clear that the time period given as an extension would be based on the research work’s progress.

