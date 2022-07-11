JNTU-H, OU tell colleges to put off exams

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad intimated all its constituent and affiliated colleges to postpone the B Tech/B Pharm IV Year II semester regular and supplementary examinations of the university scheduled on July 11 and B Tech/B Pharm IV year I semester supplementary examinations on July 12, in view of three-day holidays for educational institutions announced by the State government, following heavy rain.

The JNTU-H said the rescheduled dates will be intimated by the university soon. However, the remaining university examinations scheduled from July 16 will be conducted as per the schedule already given.

The Osmania University has informed its students that all examinations scheduled from July 11 to 13 have been postponed. The rescheduled timetable for the postponed examinations will be made available on OU website. The other examinations from July 14 will be held as per the original schedule.