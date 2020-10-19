JNTU-Hyderabad to give affiliation to new B Tech courses

Hyderabad: The State government cleared the decks for 258 engineering colleges to start new undergraduate courses from the current academic year.

A government order, late on Saturday has accorded permission to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H). The government order allows the JNTU-H to give affiliation to the engineering colleges to launch new courses from the academic year 2020-21.

Accordingly, 258 colleges have submitted proposals to start Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Data Science, Computer Science and Business Systems, Networks and Cyber Security in B.Tech course.

Following this, a total of 18,210 an intake of seats into the new courses will be available for the students to opt from the current academic year.