JNTUH eyes international ties: Collaboration with Iran's University of Isfahan explored

JNTUH held a significant high-level meeting at the UCESTHto discuss future institutional strengthening and international academic partnerships. The session was chaired by Rector K Vijaya Kumar Reddy and Registrar K Venkateshwara Rao, with other key participants including Principal G V Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Principal A Raghuram, Heads of Departments, and University Directors. The initial focus of the meeting involved a comprehensive review of the college’s academic and laboratory infrastructure, specifically aimed at bolstering institutional capabilities and improving the student learning environments.

Subsequently, JNTUH held an online interaction with officials from the University of Isfahan, Iran, who were led by President and Head of the Board of Directors RasoulRoknizadeh. During this dialogue, K Venkateshwara Rao presented an overview of JNTUH’s academic activities, its research and development policies, and its infrastructural strengths. The discussion primarily revolved around forging a MoU to facilitate undergraduate and postgraduate student exchange, faculty mobility, and various collaborative research initiatives.

This recent engagement follows diplomatic outreach conducted last month. At that time, Mohsen Moghaddami, Vice Consul, and Fatima Naqvi, Public Relations Officer from the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, met with JNTUH Vice-Chancellor T Kishen Kumar Reddy. Those preliminary discussions had successfully laid the groundwork for exploring academic ties with the University of Isfahan.