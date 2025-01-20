JNTUH holds interactive meetings with heads of affiliated colleges

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) organised an interactive meeting on Sunday with representatives, including chairpersons, secretaries, and principals from the affiliated colleges of engineering, pharmacy, and both autonomous and non-autonomous standalone MBA colleges. Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Higher Education Council (TGCHE) and Vice Chancellor of JNTUH discussed the challenges facing the higher education system, particularly the outdated undergraduate syllabi and the strict directives from regulatory bodies.

He pointed out that while engineering courses update their syllabi every three years by AICTE guidelines, other courses have not seen significant revisions in the past decade. He suggested that the syllabi for these programmes should also be regularly updated to align with global developments and industry needs. Professor Reddy highlighted teacher shortages and financial difficulties in government educational institutions, assuring attendees that measures are being taken to address these problems. He also discussed economic challenges related to fee reimbursement schemes, promising that necessary funds would be released by March 8.

Dr S Tara Kalyani, Director of Non-Autonomous Colleges, outlined the action plan to move forward. She indicated a comprehensive document detailing actionable decisions and solutions regarding the discussed issues would be prepared and presented shortly. Furthermore, she elaborated on the affiliation process for the upcoming academic year and thanked all the participants for their involvement.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included financial and fee-related matters. The university plans to enhance transparency in the fee structure to alleviate the financial burden on students. The university will monitor general service and application fees paid by students. Regarding adherence to regulations, the university emphasised the critical importance of strict compliance with the guidelines set by PCI, AICTE, and UGC, ensuring timely implementation.

Additionally, the meeting addressed faculty-student ratios, focusing on faculty management and student intake ratios. Despite external constraints, the university remains committed to maintaining institutional standards. As part of the forthcoming action plan, a comprehensive document summarizing actionable decisions and solutions related to the discussed issues will be prepared and shared soon.

Dr K. Vijayakumar Reddy, the Rector, and Dr K. Venkateswara Rao, the Registrar of JNTUH, along with Dr B. Ravindra Reddy, Director of Autonomous Colleges, participated in the discussions.

Rector Dr K Vijayakumar Reddy underscored that the role of universities extends beyond supervision; they must also provide support and guidance to educational institutions. He emphasised that universities should strike a balance between the financial realities and education standards, noting that leaders and educators are pivotal in maintaining this balance. Proper oversight is essential for the growth of educational institutions.