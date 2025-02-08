JNTUH launches online classes to bridge education gap in rural constituent colleges

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has initiated a special online classes programme to provide quality education to students in rural constituent colleges.

On Friday, the initiative was officially launched in the Committee Room of the Principal’s Office at JNTUH-UCEST. The programme was inaugurated by Prof V Balakista Reddy, the Vice-Chancellor (I/c) of JNTUH, in the presence of Dr K Vijayakumar Reddy, Rector, Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Registrar, University Directors and other senior officials.

Prof V Balakista Reddy stated that the objective of this initiative is to extend quality education from the main campus to at least 15 per cent to 20 per cent of students in rural constituent colleges. The online classes will primarily be held on Fridays and Saturdays, or according to the availability of faculty. He said, “We inaugurated online classes for constituent colleges, particularly in rural areas, to address the faculty shortage that affects some institutions.”

The V-C added that the primary goal is to ensure that students in rural areas have access to expert faculty members who currently teach at the Hyderabad main campus. “Our vision is for every student enrolled at JNTUH, whether in Wanaparthy, Sircilla, Mahbubabad, or any other constituent college, to receive the same quality of education as the main campus. To maintain the academic excellence and reputation of JNTUH, we have utilised available e-resources and technology to bridge this educational gap.”

Currently, JNTUH-Sircilla and JNTUH-Wanaparthy are participating in this initiative, with the expectation that more colleges will join soon. As part of this programme, Dr E Hemalatha from the Department of Computer Science conducted the first online class on ‘Operating Systems’ for second-year Computer Science students.