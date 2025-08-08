JNTUH observes National Handloom Day, celebrates India’s textile legacy

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) commemorated National Handloom Day 2025 with a spirited tribute to India’s rich handloom heritage and the artisans who preserve it. The event, held in the open area in front of the Administrative Building on Thursday, brought together a wide cross-section of the university community in a show of cultural pride and solidarity.

Principals of constituent colleges, Heads of Departments, faculty, and non-teaching staff—including outsourced and contract employees—participated in large numbers, many dressed in handloom and Khadi attire. The program was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor and attended by University Rector Dr. K. Vijayakumar Reddy and Registrar Prof. K. Venkateswara Rao. The NSS Cell, under the guidance of Coordinator Dr. S. Shobharani, organized the event.