Job letters: CM to bring smiles to 563 Group-I candidates tomorrow

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would give away the appointment letters to the Group-1 candidates selected by the Telangana Public Service Commission on September 27.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Thursday conducted a teleconference with key officials regarding the preparations for the event scheduled at the Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday evening. The Chief Secretary announced that appointment orders would be issued to 563 candidates chosen through Group-1, representing approximately 18 departments. He also mentioned that all state ministers were invited to attend this event. Furthermore, he directed the officials to finalise the verification of the selected candidates’ certificates by Friday. Additionally, he emphasized that arrangements should be made to allow two family members of each candidate to attend the program.

Given that many of these appointments were from the Revenue, Home, and Panchayat Raj departments, the Chief Secretary has directed the Revenue, Home, and GAD Secretaries to collaborate on the event’s organization. As the candidates receiving appointment letters would serve for the next 30 years, the Chief Secretary has urged officials to ensure a warm and encouraging atmosphere during the distribution of appointment letters and to design the program to instill a strong sense of government service among the candidates. Special Chief Secretaries Sabyasachi Ghosh, Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary of the Home Department Ravi Gupta, DGP Jitender, Principal Secretaries Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretaries Lokesh Kumar, TK Sridevi, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Special Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department Priyanka, and other officials participated in this teleconference.