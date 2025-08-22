Job mela connects 407 applicants to top employers in city

Hyderabad: MLC Amer Ali Khan, through Siasat Hub Foundation (S-Hub), organised a highly successful job mela, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of job seekers in the city.

A total of 407 applicants attended the mela, of which 262 candidates participated in interviews. The recruitment drive yielded immediate results, with 51 candidates securing on-the-spot job offers and 18 more shortlisted for the next round of selection. Speaking about the initiative, MLC Amer Ali Khan highlighted S-Hub’s mission to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers, especially for freshers and those seeking skill-based opportunities.

The event witnessed participation from 7 reputed companies, offering positions in HR, Supervisors, Voice Process, Pickers & Packers, and Data Entry Operators.