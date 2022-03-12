Jobs or 'pakodas'? KTR asks youth to choose

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao asked the youth to apply for government jobs if they trust Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or go ahead with selling 'Pakodas', the kind of jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking after participating in the inaugural function and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental works in the Uppal constituency on Friday, the Minister said, "In the Assembly, two leaders from a party stood and said that they don't trust that Chief Minister would really give 80,000 government jobs. The youth and people who trust the CM should go ahead and apply for the government jobs once the notifications are issued. However, those who do not trust the CM can apply for the 2 crore jobs every year promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as selling Pakodas and Gobar."

Stating that the Telangana government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does not resort to divisive politics by creating a rift among people on the basis of religion, KTR said that the State government was simultaneously taking up developmental activities along with welfare schemes."The State government is attracting many investments and the revenue generated is being utilised to benefit the poor and for the development of the State," he added.

He invited the multi-national companies to expand in the eastern part of the city, instead of restricting themselves to the western part of Hyderabad. The Minister stated that a few companies were already functional from the eastern part of the city and more establishments need to come up there.

The Minister on the day also inaugurated the Uppal Theme Park and Vaikunta Dhamam at Mallapur. He also laid the foundation stone for the Uppal flyover to be built under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), a sewage treatment plant in Nacharam and Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in Ramanthapur.