Joyalukkas to open its 2nd showroom in Kukatpally tomorrow

Joyalukkas to open its 2nd showroom in Kukatpally tomorrow
Hyderabad: The Joyalukkas, one of the world’s largest jewelry retail chains, is all set to unveil its second showroom in Kukatpally with a grand launch event.

The grand inauguration will take place on September 12 at 5 pm. Joyalukkas Group informed that this state-of-the-art store reflects the signature Joyalukkas aesthetic and comes equipped with premium facilities, ensuring a world-class jewellery shopping experience.

Designed with customers in mind, the showroom features contemporary interiors, spacious layouts, and dedicated sections for every jewellery category.

