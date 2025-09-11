Joyalukkas to open its 2nd showroom in Kukatpally tomorrow

Live
Hyderabad: The Joyalukkas, one of the world’s largest jewelry retail chains, is all set to unveil its second showroom in Kukatpally with a grand launch event.
The grand inauguration will take place on September 12 at 5 pm. Joyalukkas Group informed that this state-of-the-art store reflects the signature Joyalukkas aesthetic and comes equipped with premium facilities, ensuring a world-class jewellery shopping experience.
Designed with customers in mind, the showroom features contemporary interiors, spacious layouts, and dedicated sections for every jewellery category.
