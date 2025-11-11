Jubilee Hills By-Election: Low Voter Turnout at 47.16%

The Jubilee Hills by-election saw a low voter turnout on Tuesday.

Polling was held at 407 stations under tight security.

By 5 PM, the total turnout was 47.16%, officials said.

Voting began slowly at 7 AM, with only 9.2% turnout by 9 AM.

More people came after 10 AM, mainly students and office workers.

Areas like Vengal Rao Nagar, Madhura Nagar, and Shaikpet saw better voting.

By 1 PM, turnout reached 31.94%, and by 3 PM, it was 40.20%.

It went up slightly to 47.16% by evening.

Political parties urged voters to come out and vote.

Voters liked the new colour ballot papers, used for the first time.

They said it made voting easy and clear.

Many felt it helped them find their candidate faster and wanted it used in future elections too.