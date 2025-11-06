Jubilee Hills Bypoll 2025: Polling on November 11, Key Voter ID Instructions Announced

The Jubilee Hills bypoll is coming soon.

Polling will be held on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14.

Election officials have given some important instructions to voters.

They said the voter slip is not an ID card.

It only shows details of the polling station.

Voters must show a photo ID card at the booth to cast their vote.

To vote, your name must be on the voter list.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that voters can show any one of 12 ID cards instead of the voter card.

12 Valid Photo ID Cards