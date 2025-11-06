  • Menu
Jubilee Hills Bypoll 2025: Polling on November 11, Key Voter ID Instructions Announced

Jubilee Hills Bypoll 2025: Polling on November 11, Key Voter ID Instructions Announced
Highlights

Jubilee Hills bypoll voting will be held on November 11 and counting on November 14. Election officials clarified that voter slips are not ID cards.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll is coming soon.

Polling will be held on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14.

Election officials have given some important instructions to voters.

They said the voter slip is not an ID card.

It only shows details of the polling station.

Voters must show a photo ID card at the booth to cast their vote.

To vote, your name must be on the voter list.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that voters can show any one of 12 ID cards instead of the voter card.

12 Valid Photo ID Cards

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Employment Guarantee Job Card
  • Passbook with photo (bank or post office)
  • Health Insurance or Ayushman Bharat Card
  • Driving Licence
  • PAN Card
  • Smart Card under the National Population Register
  • Passport
  • Pension document with photo
  • Employee ID from government or public company
  • ID Card of MPs, MLAs, or MLCs
  • Unique Disability ID Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice
