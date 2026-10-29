Jubilee Hills resident fined for wasting drinking water

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has intensified measures to curb the wastage and misuse of potable water across the capital city.

Acting on complaints received from the public, the utility board conducts field inspections and penalises violators according to statutory regulations. As part of this enforcement drive, officials imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a residential property located in Jubilee Hills for wasting drinking water.

Locals reported via the Water Board WhatsApp helpline that drinking water was being used to wash house premises at Plot No 1152 on Road No 57, within Jubilee Hills Ward.

Following the report, Water Board officials conducted an immediate field inspection, verified the violation, and issued the penalty.