Justice A Rajasheker Reddy appointed Real Estate Appellate Tribunal Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government appointed retired judge Justice A Rajasheker Reddy as the chairman of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

Justice Rajasheker Reddy has worked as the judge of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed charge on September 8, 2014. He retired from the service on May 3, 2022. He would replace N Satyanarayana. The government also appointed members of the Appellate Tribunal. Advocate (Judicial Member) Pradeep Kumar Reddy Palle and retired IAS officer (Technical/Administration Member) Chitra Ramchandran as the members.