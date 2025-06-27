  • Menu
Kairali Education Society launches 'Twinkle Tots' Pre-Primary School in AS Rao Nagar

Kairali Education Society launches ‘Twinkle Tots’ Pre-Primary School in AS Rao Nagar
Hyderabad, June 20, 2025 — Kairali Education Society, a reputed non-profit NGO established in 1993, proudly launched "Twinkle Tots," a pre-primary school in AS Rao Nagar, in partnership with Kreedo Montessori. The inauguration was graced by Smt. Suma Kanakala and Smt. Sunita Sekhar Yadav.

With a focus on implementing the New Education Policy (NEP), the school aims to offer affordable, high-quality education to all. Backed by experienced faculty and modern Montessori methods, "Twinkle Tots" marks a significant stride in nurturing young minds and enhancing early education in the region.

