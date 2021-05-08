Kalvakuntla Kavitha inaugurates Covid isolation centre at Calvary Temple

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday inaugurated 300 bedded Covid-19 isolation centre at Calvary Temple founded by Brother Satish, who decided to open their premises for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, who belonged to the underprivileged background.

The Calvary Temple Covid-19 isolation centre has been developed in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital. This 300-bedded facility consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds with a staff of over 100 to look after the patients. The facility has been opened for the underprivileged section of the society and offers free treatment, medicine and food.

The facility would start taking in patients from Monday. Kavitha congratulated and thanked Brother Satish (Founder Calvary Temple), Calvary Temple, Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital for their noble gesture and swift initiative to cater to the needs of ailing needy and poor people. Kavitha also urged the media and the people to be safe and be vigilant about the safety of others.