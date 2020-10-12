Kalvakuntla Kavitha prays at Yousufain Dargah ahead of Council poll result

Hyderabad: Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday visited the Yousufain Dargah at Nampally to seek blessings ahead of Nizamabad Local body MLC bi- poll results.

Kavitha offered Chadar and performed special prayers at the Dargah. She received special blessings from priests at the dargah. Kavitha was joined in by Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, local corporators and TRS supporters after being welcomed by them respectively.

The results of the Council seat under the Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) will be announced on Monday. Kavitha is all set to enter the State politics as the party leaders claimed that majority of votes were in favour of her.